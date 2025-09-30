Two Kingsville ISD coaches relieved from their duties

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Two coaches with the Kingsville Independent School District have been terminated following an incident that occurred during a volleyball game.

According to a letter from Dr. Luis Martinez, Superintendent of Kingsville ISD, two assigned district coaches left student-athletes unattended at an away game.

“While other off-duty district coaches were present, the assigned coach's decision to leave the team unsupervised, regardless of circumstances, or intent, fell short of the standards held for all staff responsible for student safety,” stated Dr. Martinez in a statement.

After conducting a thorough investigation of the incident, Kingsville ISD officials have permanently removed both the head and assistant volleyball coaches from their athletic duties. According to Kingsville ISD Athletic Department's Facebook page, Makykah Sandoval is the volleyball team's head coach.

Kingsville ISD Athletic Department's Facebook page According to the Kingsville ISD Athletics Facebook page, Makylah Sandoval is the Head Coach for the King Lady Brahmas Volleyball team.

"The District recognizes that this outcome has sparked strong emotions within the community. However, it is critical that frustration or division not be directed towards students or their families. These young student-athletes handled a difficult situation with maturity, and no student should be blamed for decisions made by adults entrusted with their safety and care," stated Dr. Martinez in the letter.

