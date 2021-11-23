Watch
Two Gregory teachers selected for Sonic's Limeades for Learning project funding

Posted at 12:10 PM, Nov 23, 2021
GREGORY, Texas — Two teachers from Stephen F Austin Elementary School in Gregory have received funds totaling $2,207.94 for classroom supplies as part of Sonic Drive-In's annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign.

Kayla Charlton and Samantha Baumgardner were selected after submitting their classroom project ideas on donorschoose.org. The education non-profit partnered with Sonic allowed fans across the country to vote for their favorite projects to get funded.

Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $20 million and supported over 35,000 classrooms by providing funding for learning materials requested by teachers in partnership with donorschoose.org.

Charlton and Baumgardner funding was part of a $1 million donation from Sonic, who funded teacher projects nationwide.

See Charlton and Baumgardner's project proposals below:

