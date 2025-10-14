Two fire stations getting new buildings after council approval

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city council has approved two fire station replacement projects to modernize aging facilities that have served the community for decades.

Fire Station 10, built 60 years ago, will get a new home to replace its current location on Horne and Greenwood on the city's westside. The new building will be constructed further down Horne Road between the National Guard building and the current fire station. It will include features such as three double-stacked apparatus bays, support spaces, living quarters for personnel, a watch office, a weight room, and expansive common areas.

City of Corpus Christi

Fire Station 8, currently located on Kostoryz Road near Sunnybrook, will also receive a replacement building. The 70-year-old station's new facility will be built on Kostoryz and McArdle. The new facility will feature three drive-through apparatus bays, 10 bedrooms, lockers, a captain's office, a kitchen, a break room, an exercise room, a laundry room, showers, and restrooms.

City of Corpus Christi

Construction on both new fire stations is expected to begin in November and will take a year to complete.

“This investment in Fire Stations 8 and 10 is an investment in our residents,” said Mayor Guajardo. “Every resident deserves the peace of mind that comes with knowing our firefighters have the best tools and facilities to respond when seconds matter.”

“These new, modern facilities will better support our firefighters in delivering the highest level of service and emergency response to the residents they proudly protect," Fire Chief Brandon Wade said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!