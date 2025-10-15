Two Del Mar College dual credit instructors arrested, accused of inappropriately touching students

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — 10/16/25- 12:45 PM UPDATE- Jose Uribe was released from the Brooks County Jail. KRIS 6 asked Uribe for a comment about the allegations he faces, but he failed to provide a comment.

*****

10/16/25- 11:35 AM UPDATE- Jose Uribe has been booked and charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury. His bond has been set at $6,000.

******

10/16/25- 10AM UPDATE- The Brooks County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that Jose Uribe has surrendered. He is currently booked. There's no word yet on what charges he's facing.

******

ORIGINAL:

Two Del Mar College dual credit instructors are facing charges after being accused of assaulting and inappropriately touching students at Falfurrias High School.

According to the Brooks County Sheriff's Office, Martin Fonseca, 28, surrendered on Wednesday. He's been charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury. His bond was set at $6,000.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued for Jose Uribe. There's no word on what charges he will face.

As part of a partnership with Del Mar College and the Rural Schools Innovation Zone, Uribe and Fonseca taught welding classes at Falfurrias High School.

Two Del Mar College dual credit instructors accused of inappropriately touching students are facing charges

The R.S.I.Z. offers specialized classes to rural students, preparing them for careers after graduation. Some of the districts that are part of the R.S.I.Z. include Freer ISD, Premont ISD, Agua Dulce ISD, Benavides CISD, and Brooks County ISD.

R.S.I.Z. bused welding students from the other four school districts to Falfurrias High School to participate in class.

On Wednesday afternoon, KRIS 6 spoke with the parents of two students.

One mother, who did not want to be identified, said her son was assaulted twice in September. The first incident occurred on September 9 in a school bathroom, where she said Uribe followed her son in. She said her son was using a urinal when the instructor turned off the lights and grabbed her son's genitals from behind.

Two Del Mar College dual credit instructors accused of inappropriately touching students are facing charges

She said two days later, both instructors held her son down while one of them bit her son on the back.

"I feel like I'm failing my kid every day. Those predators, they chose to do this. Our kids didn't sit there and let this happen to them. They literally didn't know what was going on," the mother said.

A school resource officer told her Uribe would not face charges for the bathroom incident because there wasn't enough evidence.

A second parent told KRIS 6 the instructors repeatedly hurt her son. She claimed he was touched on the behind and pinched with pliers that left bruises.

"He's embarrassed, mad, depressed and sad, I just hope they pay for what they did because it was wrong." she said.

Both children are in counseling, one of them hasn't fully gone back to school yet, his mother says he's attended 4 times in the past month.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Urbino "Benny" Martinez confirmed three cases are under investigation.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Brooks County Independent School District to inquire about the status of Uribe and Fonseca's employment and the nature of the complaints filed against them.

The district confirmed that it no longer employs both instructors and released the following statement:

On September 11, 2025, the District received allegations of misconduct regarding two instructors at Falfurrias High School. The safety of our students is of the utmost priority for Brooks County ISD. Upon learning of these allegations, the District immediately made the required legal reports to local law enforcement, Child Protective Services and the State Board for Educator Certification.



Additionally, the instructors were immediately placed on leave pending an administrative investigation and are no longer employees of Brooks County ISD.

The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement and all enforcement agencies as they continue their investigation.



The law enforcement investigating agency is the Brooks County Sheriff's Office. Brooks County Independent School District

On Wednesday morning, we contacted Del Mar College to inquire about the employment status of Uribe and Fonseca and to request the number of complaints received.

Del Mar College declined our request for an on-camera interview and opted to send the following statement:

"Del Mar College understands there are current investigations underway and is unable to make any further comment until they are completed.” Melinda Eddleman, Associate Director of Media Relations

If you have any information that could help law enforcement involved in this investigation, contact the Brooks County Sheriff's Office at 361-325-3696 ext. 503.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!