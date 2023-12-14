Two brothers arrested west of Alice in connection to homicide

UPDATE - 12/13, 1:30 p.m.

Alice PD said two brothers suspected to be involved in a homicide have been arrested after it was called in at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia, an argument occurred between the victim, Isaiah Molina, and two brothers, Matthew Garcia and a juvenile younger brother.

Molina walked out of a house on North Goliad and St. Joseph Street and shot at the house. The two brothers came out of the house, shot back and hit Molina in the chest.

Police arrived at the scene and found Molina in the street. They brought him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The brothers fled the scene on foot but were later arrested by officers off of FM Road 1554 and County Road 134, west of Alice.

Chief Garcia told KRIS 6 News reporter Melissa Trevino that once the brothers are arrested, they will be charged with murder.

Officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department, and Alice PD are all on the scene, waiting for a judge to sign a search warrant so they can enter and search the home.

All schools in Alice ISD went into lockdown as a safety precaution while police searched for the suspects, but it has been lifted.

ORIGINAL - 12/13, 12:30 p.m.

A homicide in Alice has caused a local elementary school to go into lockdown while officers with the Alice Police Department investigate.

According to Alice PD Sergeant Daniel Elizondo, a man was found dead when police arrived at a location on North Goliad and St. Joseph Street.

Alice ISD confirmed via Facebook post that Noonan Elementary School has been placed on a secure hold in the meantime.

This is a developing story and we have a crew enroute. We'll update you on the latest developments on kristv.com.