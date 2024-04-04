Tuloso-Midway's new cosmetology room is almost ready for next school year

ANNAVILLE, Tx — Tuloso-Midway High School announced on social media that their new cosmetology room is almost complete for next year's program.

Principal Gabriel Alvarado said many students have been asking for this to be available and it will be going forward.

"The new room will include 25 stations for 25 kids," he said. "Our kids have to hustle they have to finish their freshman, sophomore, junior and senior year in order to afford enough time in their schedule to be in here all day."

Included with the stations, the students will be provided with equipment and tools for them to learn how to do all aspects of cosmetology. The program will be six periods worth and will allow students to learn how to do everything from nails, facials, aromatherapy, hair care, and more.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone decided to take a closer look at the cosmetology room and was guided by new cosmetology teacher Maricela Sosa.

Sosa, who was once a cosmetology student herself, said not only this has played a role in her career, but how the program could impact the students as well.

"Once they hear my story or learn more about my background, that will encourage them," she said. "If this opportunity is given to them, why not take advantage of it so that you can hold on to it? If you decide to go off and do something else after high school, well at least you have that to support yourself and still be independent while pursing any other dreams they may have."

Program leaders said the room is 90% complete and encouraged students who are interested to be in the program to reach out for more information.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.