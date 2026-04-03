CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Tuloso Midway Independent School District is proposing a $140 million bond package for 2026 to fund improvement projects across all four of its campuses.

The 2026 bond will ask voters to consider the package in two propositions. Proposition A will address aging facilities, equipment, and new learning spaces, totaling $136 million. Proposition B is focused on student and teacher devices for the remaining $4 million.

Tuloso Midway ISD bond proposal focuses on roof repairs and upgrading technology

Patrick Hernandez, TMISD assistant superintendent of operations, showed KRIS 6 News around Tuloso Midway High School to see what needs improvement.

One of the main concerns is the roof. Parents have reached out to KRIS 6 News regarding leakage at the school, and the district says this issue is one of the reasons they are seeking a 2026 bond.

"It's still got a second layer below it, but the primary protection layer is starting to peel off, so it's definitely in need of replacement," Hernandez said as he showed the roof of TM High School.

"Once the roof is replaced, then we'll come inside, and that's part of Bond 26, to modernize the building, new lighting, new ceiling grid," Hernandez said.

For Superintendent Steve VanMatre, these updates are much needed. The district has already installed a new HVAC system, which is the first step in upgrading the high school, but that repair created further damage to the roof.

"We were hoping to provide those roofs through the bond that passed in 2023. However, we had some cost overruns, and we didn't get to build the new junior high in 2024. We're still waiting to build that campus next month," VanMatre said.

VanMatre said the roof will get repaired no matter what, but asks the community for their support in the bond.

"We want 100% of our school facilities to be safe, modern, and relevant. Bond 2026 will make that goal happen," VanMatre said.

The district will host community meetings for the 2026 bond to answer questions and concerns. The first meeting is on Monday, April 6.

For more information on the bond, click here.

