Tuloso-Midway High School substitute teacher arrested on assault on students charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A substitute teacher faces misdemeanor assault charges for allegedly inappropriately touching three students at Tuloso-Midway High School.

Corpus Christi Police were called to the school around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday where they arrested 43-year-old Raydene Soliz.

17-year-old Jolene Gaona says Soliz called her an expletive when she refused to become friends with the substitute teacher on social media.

Soliz then allegedly started touching Gaona's shoulder, making her feel uncomfortable, before touching two male students.

Soliz faces two counts of indecent assault and one count of assault by contact.

The first two counts are Class A Misdemeanors and the third count is a Class C Misdemeanor.