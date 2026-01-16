Tuloso-Midway High School seeks volunteers for Law Enforcement Competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Tuloso-Midway Independent School District is calling for community volunteers to help make their upcoming Law Enforcement Competition a success while providing students with valuable community service opportunities.

The district is seeking volunteers to fill various roles during the two-day event, including actors, timekeepers, and runners, to ensure a smooth competition. All volunteer hours will count toward the required community service credit for students.

Event Schedule

Saturday, January 17 — 8:30 a.m. (lunch provided)

Location: Tuloso Midway High School

Volunteer Opportunities

The competition requires volunteers in several key areas:

Actors: Participate in scenario-based training exercises

Timekeepers: Monitor event timing and scoring

Runners: Assist with event logistics and coordination

All approved volunteer hours will count toward students' required community service obligations, making this an excellent opportunity for those needing to fulfill service requirements while supporting local law enforcement training initiatives.

How to Get Involved

Students and community members interested in volunteering can contact Rebecca Brewer at rbrewer@tmisd.us for more details about specific roles and requirements.

Saturday volunteers will receive lunch as part of their participation in the full-day event.

The Law Enforcement Competition provides valuable hands-on training experience for future law enforcement professionals while engaging the community in supporting career and technical education programs.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!