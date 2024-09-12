Tuloso-Midway Band plans to honor Liam Benavides with a special gesture

ANNAVILLE, Texas — "One thing that Liam was to all of us was an inspiration," Tuloso-Midway band diector Ralph Morales said when remembering Liam's presence. "He led by example."

It's been a week since the community heard of the tragic passing of 14-year-old Liam Benavides, a student at Tuloso-Midway High School.

Neighbors got wind of the news last Monday after it was confirmed that he died in a car accident while he was heading to his home in Robstown.

It's been a rough time for everyone all around. The school lost one of their students, students lost one of their friends, and the Tuloso-Midway band lost one of their members. Liam was a drummer, and would play with the band at every event.

"He was a good family friend, and he was a friend to our community," Tuloso-Midway senior football player and band member Jose Garza said. "I know our band members took it very hard, even football too. We're playing for him and we're marching for him on Friday and Thursday nights."

As the team is preparing for their first game without Liam's presence on the field, band director Ralph Morales said the band will continue to remember their own bandmate with a special gesture going forward.

"We're going to leave his marching spot open the entire season because he was that important to our band," he said. "So throughout the season, we will have his marching spot open in his remembrance and to honor everything he's done for the band program."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.