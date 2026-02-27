Trump visits Corpus Christi Friday to tout 'Drill Baby Drill' energy agenda ahead of Texas primary

Trump Port

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. -

A list of speakers has been provided for the event:

Prayer - Glenn Holland, Pastor NET Fellowship Church

Pledge - Dotson Lewis, Master Sergeant (Ret.)

Anthem - Madelynn Mircelle Gonzalez, Singer

Speaker 1 - Carlos De La Cruz, TX-35 Candidate

Speaker 2 - Tano Tijerina, Webb County Judge / TX-28 Candidate

Speaker 3 - Eric Flores, Former U.S. Attorney / TX-34 Candidate

Speaker 4 - Monica De La Cruz, Congresswoman (TX-15)

Speaker 5 - Dustin Burrows, Speaker of the House

Speaker 6 - Dan Patrick, Lt. Governor

Speaker 7 - Greg Abbott, Governor

Speaker 8 - Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m. -

President Trump has taken off from Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Air Force One. His next stop will be Corpus Christi.

President Trump boards Air Force one en route to Corpus Christi

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m. - Representative Michael Cloud posts on Facebook from Air Force One

Representative Michael Cloud posts on Facebook from Air Force One

11:15 a.m.

Dozens of Trump supporters gathered at Water's Edge Park this morning ahead of the President's visit to Corpus Christi. They formed a Trump Train and have now made their way to Brewster Street Icehouse-Downtown.

10:45 a.m.

‘If you care about kids! Release the files!’

Two men stand outside the Port of Corpus Christi where President Donald Trump is expected to speak later this afternoon.

Noe Villarreal says he voted for Trump, but wants him to release the rest of the files.

10:15 a.m.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at the Port of C.C. at 3:30 p.m. and dozens of people are already lining up under the Harbor Bridge in hopes of being the first to get inside.

10:00 a.m.

President Donald Trump is set to visit the Port of Corpus Christi on Friday to deliver remarks focused on the economy and his administration's push for expanded domestic energy production, just days before the primary election.

Trump is scheduled to speak at a cargo dock at the Port of Corpus Christi, 400 Harbor Drive, a major hub for U.S. energy exports. The visit comes as the state's Republican Senate primary heats up ahead of the March 3 election.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is eager to make the trip.

"President Trump looks forward to returning to the great State of Texas next week to discuss the economy and tout his 'Drill Baby Drill' agenda," Leavitt said.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright also highlighted the upcoming visit on X.

"President Trump's energy dominance agenda is on full display here in Corpus Christi. Looking forward to the President's arrival later today!," Wright said.

Trump is scheduled to receive an energy briefing at 3:05 p.m. local time before delivering his remarks at 3:30 p.m. Marine One has already arrived at Sterling Air at Corpus Christi International Airport ahead of the visit.

Supporters have already begun gathering, with a "Trump Train" convoy assembling at Water's Edge Park in anticipation of the president's arrival.

A peaceful protest is also planned at the Asian Cultures Museum Parking Lot from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., organized by community groups supporting democracy, human rights, and voting rights.

Local leaders are also hoping the visit will draw attention to water infrastructure challenges in the region, as the port's growth has strained resources.

Friday's trip will mark Trump's second visit to Texas since beginning his second term. His previous visit came in July 2025, when he traveled to the Hill Country region to survey damage from floods that claimed more than 120 lives. Trump visited Texas 19 times during his first term, including stops in Corpus Christi in 2017 and 2022.

The Texas Republican Senate primary adds a political dimension to the visit. Incumbent Sen. John Cornyn faces challengers, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt. All three candidates are expected to attend the event, each hoping to secure Trump's endorsement before the March 3 primary.

When asked about the race last week, Trump stopped short of backing any single candidate.

"I just haven't made a decision on that race yet. It's got a ways to go, and I haven't, he's a good man. John (Cornyn) is a good. I like all three of them. Actually, I like all three. Those are the toughest races. They've all supported me. They're all good, and you're supposed to pick one, so we'll see what happens. But I support all three," Trump said.

The neutral stance has intensified competition among the candidates, who have been exchanging attack ads in the lead-up to the primary.

KRIS 6 will have full coverage of Friday's events across Corpus Christi and the surrounding areas.

