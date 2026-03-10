Trump announces $300 billion oil refinery to be built at Port of Brownsville

President Donald Trump announced plans on March 10 for America First Refining to build a $300 billion oil refinery at the Port of Brownsville, Texas, which would be the first new oil refinery built in the United States in 50 years.

Trump made the announcement via Truth Social and in remarks to the press, framing the project as part of his "America First" energy policy and calling it a historic milestone for U.S. energy infrastructure.

“This project represents a historic step forward for American energy production,” said John V. Calce, Chairman and Founder of America First Refining. “For the first time in half a century, the United States will build a new refinery designed specifically for American shale oil. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the resurgence of an America First energy policy, we are creating thousands of high-quality jobs while ensuring more of our nation’s energy resources are refined here at home in the cleanest, most efficient refinery on the planet.”

The project is backed by investment from India's Reliance Industries Ltd. and is intended to boost domestic energy production and reduce reliance on foreign imports.

Key advantages of the facility include:

Capacity to process ~60 million barrels per year of 100% U.S. light shale oil

Strategic location at a deep-water U.S. port, enabling distribution to domestic and international markets

Production of some of the cleanest gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel is refined at scale in the United States

The announcement came amid heightened energy concerns tied to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

