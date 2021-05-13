Watch
Truck crashes into vacant building

Mike Salazar
Posted at 2:25 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 15:25:26-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A truck was found with its front end smashed into an empty building on Agnes St. Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the driver swerved into the building and crashed around 1:00 p.m. on the 2800 block of Agnes St. The building the driver crashed into was for rent, so there was nobody inside.

No injuries were reported, and no charges have currently been processed. Police currently do not know what caused the driver to crash into the building, but they do plan on doing a sobriety test on the driver.

