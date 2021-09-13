Tropical Storm Nicholas conditions at Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ​At Padre Island the waves have not come close to the seawall but there has been rough surf.

There were some people in the water, but it is strongly advised not to do that. Despite the storm being only a tropical storm and not a hurricane, the storm surge is still dangerous.

One woman we spoke to says that the storm surge was worse during Hurricane Hanna last year. She says the waves were slamming up on the seawall.

"Being where I am standing right now there was waves hitting where we are now, the surge is not as intense as it was for Hanna," said Padre Island resident Nicole Shank.

While we are not feeling the effects like we did during Hanna, the storm surge has picked up as well as the rain and wind.