Trial to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez will move forward

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 5:04 PM, Mar 27, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — County Attorney Jenny Dorsey has confirmed a citation has been issued to move forward with a trial to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez from office.

The petition, brought by Nueces County resident and Texas State Director for County Citizens Defending Freedom, Colby Wiltse, alleged that Gonzalez should be removed from public office "due to incompetency, official misconduct, and failure to give bond."

Gonzalez, who is in his second term as DA, is responsible for the prosecution of felony and misdemeanor cases within Nueces County. His term expires on Dec. 31, 2024.

