Trial of former Uvalde school police officer paused amid evidence dispute

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The trial of a former Uvalde school police officer accused of failing to protect students during the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting has been temporarily halted.

A judge canceled testimony for the day and dismissed the jury, marking a major pause in the first criminal trial connected to the mass shooting. The judge is expected to meet with attorneys from both sides without jurors present.

Former Uvalde school police officer Adrian Gonzales is charged with 29 counts of child endangerment and abandonment. Prosecutors allege Gonzales did not do enough to protect children during the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The delay follows objections raised by defense attorneys, who claim prosecutors withheld evidence. The defense has described the situation as a “trial by ambush.”

Earlier, opening statements were delivered in court. Prosecutors told jurors that children inside classrooms 111 and 112 followed their training, staying quiet, hiding in the dark and waiting for help.

Defense attorneys argued Gonzales acted based on the information he had at the time.

Tensions escalated after testimony from Stephanie Hale, a third-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School. Her testimony revealed new details that had not been disclosed in a previous interview, prompting an immediate objection from the defense and an abrupt stop to proceedings for the day.

Defense attorneys said they are seeking the full truth and closure for both Gonzales and the families affected, but would not say whether they plan to ask for a mistrial.

If convicted, Gonzales could face six months to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000 for each of the 29 counts.

