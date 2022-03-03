Traveling library promoting literacy in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local non-profit known as the The Traveling Library is helping to promote literacy across the Coastal Bend.

20-year-old Abigail Trevino created this organization due to her love of books.

"Always loved book, always wanted to do something with book, always wanted to do something with books," she said.

Trevino said that this could help promote a smile in children.

"Our main goal is to increase literature in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend. The Coastal Bend and Corpus Christi is one of the lowest cities literacy wise," she said.

The mobile library will work like a regular library, and Trevino is always collecting donations to help provide books for children. You can donate by contacting thetravelinglibrary@gmail.com.

