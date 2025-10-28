Traffic pattern changes set for Timbergate Drive construction project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced that traffic flow on Timbergate Drive will shift to the opposite side beginning Wednesday, October 29, as street reconstruction work continues between South Staples Street and Snowgoose Road.

The ongoing construction is part of a voter-approved project from Bond 2022, aimed at completely reconstructing the roadway with modern infrastructure improvements.

Mike Salazar/KRIS 6 News

Starting Wednesday, motorists will only be able to travel eastbound on Timbergate Drive in the construction zone. However, all driveways in the area will remain accessible to residents and businesses.

The reconstruction includes new asphalt pavement, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and a 5-foot multi-use path. Workers are also installing ADA-compliant curb ramps, updated signage, pavement markings, and upgraded streetlights. The project also includes utility and drainage improvements.

Mike Salazar/KRIS 6 News

The $4.73 million project is scheduled for completion by July 2026.

Motorists are urged to follow posted traffic signs when traveling through the area. The City of Corpus Christi says this project reflects its commitment to maintaining and improving streets and infrastructure for all residents, businesses, and visitors.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!