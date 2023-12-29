Traffic backed up along eastbound SPID near Weber Road

UPDATE:

All lanes of travel are now open as of 12/29/2023 at 1:00 p.m.

ORIGINAL:

A boat in the middle of State Highway 358 caused major delays on Friday afternoon for some travelers.

A boat reportedly became unhinged from its trailer in the eastbound lanes of SPID near the Weber Road exit around noon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene to clear all lanes of travel.

No injuries have been reported by Corpus Christi Police officers. A KRIS 6 News crew is on the scene now gathering more details and more information will be released as we learn more.

According to CCPD, another crash occurred around the same time on SPID near Greenwood Drive. A motorcyclist was struck by a truck, however, no life-threatening injuries were reported in that crash.

Experts say December 28 and December 30 are expected to be the busiest travel days as we head into New Year's, especially here in the Coastal Bend area.

