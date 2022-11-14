Toys for Tots prepares for busy holiday season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Marines are looking for a few good toys. The Toys for Tots campaign is underway, and they need help from the community.

Right now, the Marines are reaching out to area businesses to set up toy drop sites, and so far, 161 businesses have agreed to become drop-off sites.

Last year, Toys for Tots collected enough toys for more than 10,000 children from low-income families in the Coastal Bend.

This year, their goal is to collect enough toys for at least 15,000 kids.

"So for them to sign up, it's real easy. You just Google or whatever your search engine is, Corpus Christi Toys for Tots, you assign, you request a toy. It's a real easy application form," said Staff Sergeant Josh Jelinek, Toys for Tots coordinator.

Here's how families register to receive toys:

The deadline to register with Toys for Tots is December 7. If you'd like to donate toys, you can drop them off at any Toys for Tots drop site around the Coastal Bend area.

To find out if you're eligible or to find a drop site near you, visit the Corpus Christi Toys for Tots website here.