Topping-off ceremony celebrated at new Carroll High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is beaming with pride at the site of the new Mary Carroll High School.

A topping-off ceremony at the facility was celebrated on Tuesday.

It’s a tradition among construction workers to commemorate the placement of a structure's final steel beam.

CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez along with board members and other officials all signed the beam before it was put in place.

“It says a lot about our community in supporting education and wanting the best for our kids and their families and we're very excited about the new Carroll High School,” Hernandez said.

The new school is being built at Kostoryz and Saratoga and is on track to open in the summer of 2022.

