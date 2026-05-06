The 1914 Nueces County Courthouse has sat vacant in one of the most visible spots in downtown Corpus Christi for decades — and a unanimous vote by TIRZ 3 could finally move demolition forward.

The board voted to approve a $2 million agreement to help the county demolish the building. The county must meet a December 2028 deadline or pay that money back, unless it receives an extension from TIRZ 3.

TIRZ #3 approves $2M deal to demolish Nueces County's long-abandoned 1914 downtown courthouse

Neighbors behind the courthouse say they have heard promises before.

"They've been saying they're gonna tear it up, tear it down… then they leave it alone… then they say they're gonna do it again," Laura Thrasher, a resident who lives near the building, said.

Thrasher said the deteriorating structure has taken a toll on the surrounding neighborhood.

"And now, since the bridge thing, I feel like I'm living in the middle of a junkyard," Thrasher said.

County Judge Connie Scott said the courthouse's location makes its condition impossible to ignore.

"Coming into downtown Corpus, I think that's the first thing anybody sees…" Scott said.

I asked Scott what changes neighbors should expect now that the vote has passed.

"We're hoping we can keep those costs down for the demolition, but we're hoping we can get started right away," Scott said.

Scott said she hopes demolition can begin as early as this summer.

While many residents say it is time for the building to go, some still wish it could have been preserved.

"To me it would've been kinda good if they could repair it… maybe turn it into a motel or something. But I think it's too far gone," Thrasher said.

Scott acknowledged the building's age and condition have made the decision clear.

"The building's older… I mean I'm even scared of going in there now," Scott said.

Safety concerns and costs are driving the decision to demolish the structure, which has been closed since 1977.

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