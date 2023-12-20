Tips on avoiding Christmas shopping headaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays can be a good time for some, but stressful for others. Whether rushing to buy gifts or applying for credit cards or just not being able to buy gifts.

According to surveys from the online lending platform, lendingtree, a third of Americanstake on debt every year due to holiday spending. Certified public accountant Raul Torres said that can potentially be a bad idea.

"Not all debt is bad. It's the debt that's not healthy that is bad. So for most people who do the credit cards and the payday loans and those types of programs, it's probably an un-winnable approach to solving a financial issue," said Torres.

Torres says while it can be difficult for some to spend less and have a more modest Christmas, it can pay off in the long run.

"Those folks would probably be better off if they made the hard decisions, [I'm going to cut back on my Christmas spending]," said Torres.

There are also other ways to cut costs and save the headache.

Juan Hinojosa, a local shopper, said he starts putting aside money as early as the beginning of the year.

"I try to save throughout the year, I try to save starting in January. Putting little money aside, little money aside until December comes around," said Hinojosa.

Torres states it is important for families to focus on things that are not material around Christmas time.

"I think families should really focus on teaching their children to find joy in things that are not related to external factors. For example, family time together watching a movie, or family time together at a meal, or family time together at a meal," said Torres.

He said with good habits next year can be the best Christmas yet.

"That's the good message for the year, next year can be your best year ever if you're willing to change and becoming a better version of you," said Torres.

