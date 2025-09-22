Three-vehicle crash near Robstown sends family to hospital

NUECES COUNTY, Tx — A three-vehicle crash at a rural Nueces County intersection Monday morning sent a mother and her four young children to the hospital, with one child currently receiving intensive care treatment.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of FM 2826 and FM 892, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory.

DPS troopers determined that a 2016 Toyota Sienna traveling westbound on FM 2826 failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign to a 2016 Kia Sportage that was towing another vehicle and traveling southbound on FM 892. The Kia struck the rear of the Toyota Sienna.

The 29-year-old driver of the Sienna and her four children - ages 10, 8, 6, and 4 - were all transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital for treatment. A 10-year-old child is currently being treated in the intensive care unit, officials say; however, no other major injuries were reported from the crash.

DPS continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Monday morning's crash.