Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three teens charged with murder in Koepke homicide

Three teens charged with murder in Koepke homicide
koepke body found.jpg
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 13:47:55-04

Three teens are being charged with murder after 64-year-old Don McCullough was found dead in the 2500 block of Koepke on Thursday.

Corpus Christi Police Department gang unit officers took 18-year-old Romeo Salinas into custody on the warrant; 17-year-old Aaron Moreno and 19-year-old Santiago Paz already were in the Nueces County Jail on unrelated charges. Each was booked on a $500,000 bond.

The murder warrants were issued Friday.

Police said when they arrived at the scene at about 12:03 p.m., McCullough was critically injured. He later was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further CCPD investigation found that a fight turned into an assault that eventually left the man unresponsive in the street.

CCPD said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before the officers arrived.

Anyone with additional information about this crime can contact detectives at (361) 886-2840. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education