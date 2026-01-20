Three Robstown family members killed in Hwy. 59 crash involving 18-wheeler in Victoria

MONDAY, JAN. 19 UPDATE:

On Monday afternoon, the Victoria Police Department posted on its Facebook page an update on Saturday's multi-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three Robstown residents.

According to their post, around 12:10 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Victoria Police Department responded to a crash involving five vehicles on the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 59 North.

When officers arrived, they found a white Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer driven by a 53-year-old man from Whitehouse, Texas had struck a silver Toyota Sequoia driven by 46-year-old Marcos Ybarra of Robstown, Texas. The passengers in the Sequoia were identified as Ybarra's wife 50-year-old Roxana Ybarra and her father, 78-year-old Roberto Barrera.

According to police, after the initial collision, the two vehicles struck three more vehicles.

They struck a blue Toyota Camry occupied by a couple in their mid-60s from Ardmore, Oklahoma; a tan Ford F-150 driven by a 26 year-old Houston man; and a 2020 Freightliner operated by a 45-year-old man from Meraux, Louisiana.

Marcos and Roxana Ybarra and Roberto Barrera were pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple in the blue Toyota Camry and the driver of the Ford F-150 were taken to a nearby hospital with undetermined injuries.

According to the post, the incident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

Three members of a Robstown family died Saturday, Jan. 17th, in a deadly traffic accident on Highway 59 North in Victoria that involved an 18-wheeler and multiple vehicles.

Carlos Lopez confirmed his family received devastating news when Robert Barrera, Roxana Ybarra and her husband Marcus were killed in the crash as they traveled out of town to celebrate Robert's recent birthday.

"(Now) you have four children that were left without their parents now. And their grandfather," Carlos Lopez said.

Portions of Highway 59 North were closed as law enforcement investigated the multi-vehicle accident.

Roxana Ybarra was an educator at Robstown Independent School District, and her father Robert Barrera - a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

The crash has left four children without their parents and grandfather. Lopez is asking the community to keep the family in their prayers during this difficult time.

"To pray for the family. To pray for the children...They need you. Not only the people in Robstown but everybody in South Texas," Lopez said.

He said it's hard to understand what happened and how quickly life can change.

Lopez is asking the military community and all of the Coastal Bend to remember his loved ones and support their family as they navigate this tragedy.

