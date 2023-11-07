Three Rivers Independent School hoping to solve bond debates in election

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, many people in the Coastal Bend are exercising their right to vote in the Constitutional Election, but many counties are voting on problems that face their areas.

The Three Rivers Independent School District is dealing with a host of problems facing their district, which is causing a lot of concern for administrators. Now, they are turning to the community to help fix the problem.

On this year’s ballot for Three Rivers, there are three propositions, but what do they mean for the district and the voters?

Proposition A

If approved, this would allow the school district to secure $8,645,000 of bonds by the district for the purpose of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, and updating the district’s current school facilities. The funding will go toward:

· Ag Barn Renovation

· Junior-Senior High School Building Repairs

· Drainage & Flatwork Repairs

· Parking Lots

· Roofing for the High School, Elementary School, and Student Activity Center

· HVAC

· Bus Purchases

· Kitchen Equipment

Proposition B

If approved, this would allow the school district to secure $8,760,000 of bonds by the district for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, and updating the district’s current athletic facilities. The funding will go toward:

· Stadium Lighting Improvement- Football, Baseball, and Softball

· Student Activity Center Audio Equipment

· Turf Replacement- Track, Football, Infield, Baseball, and Softball

· Subgrade Stabilization

Proposition C

If approved, this would allow the school district to secure $600,000 of bonds by district for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating the district’s current school facilities. The funding will go toward:

· Server Switches

· Technology Upgrades

If any of these propositions are approved, it will come with a property tax increase.

