Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce going strong

On May 17 and May 18th, the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce will host their 100th anniversary with a free two-day festival.

The Chamber of Commerce was founded in May 1924. Their mission to promote growth in the small town. A hundred years later, they continue their mission.

They feature businesses in town and have been keeping records of all things in Three Rivers.

Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Ponce said when the chamber was looking to redo their logo that when they learned they were turning 100.

“Our chamber has remained for 100 years. So, we want our business to remain for 100 years,” Ponce said. “We are here to commemorate the Chamber of Commerce from formatting. To be able to help the history – the historical value, support our local businesses, our community, to promote tourism.”

Ponce along with chamber board members and volunteers got to work. Now, their weekend festival celebration - will be held at the Hilbert H. Kopplin Memorial Park. There will be a cook off, live music, moon jumps, and kid-friendly activities.

Ponce said she's thankful to be able to promote her city and help preserve the towns history.

