Three properties Downtown approved for TIRZ funds: Sushi Bar to make a return

The Corpus Christi Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #3 Board approved three new Downtown Development Agreements during its February 24, 2026, meeting, advancing investment in safety, infrastructure, and commercial revitalization across Downtown Corpus Christi.

The approved projects represent targeted improvements through the Streetscape & Safety Improvement Program and the Commercial Finish-Out Program — tools designed to strengthen the built environment, encourage private investment, and support long-term economic growth within the downtown district.

520 Starr Street — Anaqua Oil & Gas, Inc.

KRIS 6

The board approved a Downtown Development Agreement with Paul Knowles for exterior improvements to the historic property at 520 Starr Street. The TIRZ #3 incentive will not exceed $85,837 through the Streetscape & Safety Improvement Program.

Constructed in 1932, the building has served as office space for Anaqua Oil & Gas, Inc. since 1994. Planned improvements include roof and stucco repair, a gated front entrance, upgraded lighting and security cameras, parking lot resurfacing, and installation of a new aluminum perimeter fence.

701 N. Mesquite Street — Avesta, LLC

KRIS 6

The board also approved a Downtown Development Agreement with Avesta, LLC for improvements to the parking lot at 701 N. Mesquite Street. The incentive will not exceed $16,375 through the Streetscape & Safety Improvement Program.

The project will modernize and resurface the parking area to improve lighting and safety conditions.

523 Taylor Street — Commercial Activation

KRIS 6

A third Downtown Development Agreement was approved with Marcos J. Oliveira for improvements to the property at 523 Taylor Street. The total TIRZ #3 incentive will not exceed $133,500 through the Commercial Finish-Out (Landlord) and Streetscape & Safety Improvement Programs.

The project includes commercial finish-out and exterior improvements. The space will welcome the return of Sushi Bar, led by Chef David Le. The restaurant will re-emerge in Downtown as an elevated, modern dining concept.

Arlene Medrano, Executive Director of the Downtown Management District, spoke to the significance of the investments.

"These projects represent steady, strategic progress. Each improvement strengthens safety, preserves historic assets, and reinforces the long-term economic trajectory of Downtown Corpus Christi," Medrano said.

TIRZ #3 is funded through incremental property tax contributions from the City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County, and Del Mar College. The program is designed to foster economic development by leveraging public investment to catalyze private redevelopment throughout key downtown districts.

