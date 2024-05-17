Thousands travel to Corpus Christi for 47th annual Beach to Bay

47th annual Beach to Bay marathon is on Sat. May 18 2024

Beach to Bay is a traditional 26.2 mile marathon that has been held in the Coastal Bend since 1976. With the few years that it had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, May 18, 2024 is the 47th annual Beach to Bay marathon. About 8,000 participants who travel from all over the country for it, are expected to run in the marathon, including solo runners and relay teams of two and six people.

“This will be our 39th year. 39 years. We’ve been running since 1984," David Brooks, a Beach to Bay runner and resident of Fayetville, Arkansas, said.

Brooks is not the only one who has made a long journey to Corpus Christi just for Beach to Bay.

“I’m originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, which is where I live now. But I partly grew up here in Corpus," Brian Kauffman, Beach to Bay runner and resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, said.

Beach to Bay is held on the third Saturday of May, or Armed Forces Day, to honor men and women who serve in the U.S. Military.

“It started with a gentleman of the name Captain John Butterfield who’s still alive at 96-years-old and doing great," Race Director Doug McBee said. "And he wanted to run a little race in honor of some military men and he was also in charge of the Navy base here in Corpus Christi. And anyway, Beach to Bay, the race wasn’t like it is now, but he’s the one that started it."

McBee has been in charge of organizing Beach to Bay for the last 33 years.

The race course begins on North Padre Island, continues through Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, and ends at McCaughan Park along Shoreline Drive in Corpus Christi. The relay race legs are about 4.4 miles each.

“We’re doing the six man team relay. We’ve been doing it, like I said, since 1984 and we run in the open men’s division," Brooks said.

Both kids and adults participate in Beach to Bay.

“The runners, we have young kids, as young as six years old and we have participants as old as over 80," McBee said.

In addition to honoring the military, the purpose of Beach to Bay is to bring the community and visitors together.

"Tomorrow I’m looking to have some fun, enjoy hopefully some good weather, and run a good race. And just remember the people that I used to run with and stuff when I’m running because it always kind of motivates me. So, we’re just looking to have a good time and have fun in Corpus," Brooks said.

Beach to Bay runners intensely train for months to even a year before the event.

“If you really want to be a part of a good community event, start training now for next year’s beach to bay. Really a cool event," Kauffman said.

