Thousands of CCISD students graduate at American Bank Center Arena

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Graduation caps will be airborne this weekend across Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Thousands of students from King, Miller, and Veterans Memorial High Schools will cross the stage on Friday, commemorating a momentous occasion in their lives.

“(I'm) truly excited and very proud,” Christa Linda Miller, a mother of a King graduate said.

Her son, Mateo Martinez, is the youngest of her four children and the final sibling to receive his high school diploma.

“It’s bittersweet,” she added.

All three schools distribute diplomas at American Bank Center Arena, starting with King High School from 10 a.m. - noon. Miller High School students walked the stage from 2 - 4 p.m. and Veterans Memorial High School finished the day from 6 - 8 p.m.

Saturday will carry another triple-header at American Bank Center with Moody High School at 10 a.m., Ray High School at 2 p.m., and Carroll High School to cap off the night at 6 p.m.

Coles High School will be the final graduation for CCISD. Its ceremony begins on June 6 at the American Bank Center in the Selena Auditorium from 6 - 8 p.m. Summer graduation will also be held at Coles on Aug. 1 from 6 - 8 p.m.