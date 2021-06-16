This week Waste and Recycling workers are recognized for their hard work keeping the city clean

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you live in Corpus Christi you're garbage and recycling ends up at the J.C. Elliot Transfer and Collection enter on Highway 286 and Ayers.

Helping to sort through loads of trash, city employees work around the clock. Director of Solid waste services David Lehfeldt says 180 employees work to provide services to people in the city.

Some items you can dispose of at the collection center include, household hazardous waste like paints, oils, pesticides, refrigerators, televisions, tires and glass.

People should not dispose of radioactive waste, explosives or gunpowder, compressed gas cylinders or medical waste.

This week Waste and Recycling workers will be honored at different events this week.

Wednesday, June 16 – Donuts & Coffee will be provided to the Solid Waste Garbage & Recycling Collection Crews along with Brush & Bulky Items Collection Crews.

Wednesday, June 16 – Yard Cards will be installed at the Solid Waste Department located at 2525 Hygeia. The message will be one of appreciation for the Solid Waste Employees. Yard Cards will remain in place until Friday, June 18.

Thursday, June 17 – Snack bags will be provided to the Solid Waste Garbage & Recycling Collection Crews along with Brush & Bulky Items Collection Crews.

Friday, June 18 – Bags of popcorn will be provided to the Solid Waste Garbage & Recycling Collection Crews along with Brush & Bulky Items Collection Crews.

“We just got a great group of guys who have been working extremely hard over the last year. We’ve had a hurricane and the big freeze together between those our guys have been working long hours and long weeks and just working hard to get the trash picked up. Many nights they don’t get done until 7 or 8 at night,” says Lehfeldt.

Lehfeldt says right now, there is a shortage of workers, for those entry level jobs and qualified CDL drivers.

If you are interested in applying, visit cctexas.com or call 361-826-1966. Please note, due to road construction on Ayers Street, access to the J.C. Elliott Collection Center must now be from Crosstown Expressway (Hwy 286).

For a look inside the J.C. Elliot Transfer and Collection Center click here.