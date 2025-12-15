THE VOTES ARE IN: See the results of Robstown runoff election

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Unofficial results of the Robstown runoff election are in, though the races have not yet been called. The runoff followed the November election, where no candidate received the required 50% plus one vote in the mayoral race or the City Council Place 1 race.

With 60% of precincts reporting, Mary Ann Saenz leads the mayoral race with 50.60% of the vote, or 547 votes. Incumbent David “Petey” Martinez has 49.40%, or 534 votes.

In the City Council Place 1 race, John A. Ramon holds a lead with 54.68% of the vote, totaling 573 votes. His opponent, Robert Silguero, has 45.32%, or 475 votes, with 60% of precincts reporting.

According to unofficial totals, 1,083 ballots have been cast out of the city’s 5,980 registered voters, representing a voter turnout of about 18%.

As previously reported, Robstown has seen relatively low voter turnout in recent elections. According to DataUSA, the city has approximately 10,000 residents. In 2023, about 6,000 people were registered to vote, but only 1,222 cast ballots. That election also required a runoff, which drew 1,231 voters. In 2021, turnout was 1,021.

For comparison, 1,241 voters participated in the Nov. 4 special election that led to Saturday’s runoff.

