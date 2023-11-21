The untold story: The struggle homeless people are faced with in Beeville

BEEVILLE, Tx — When you cross the bridge on Washington Street in Beeville, you may not think twice about it, but what lies underneath is a mystery to most.



KRIS 6 News went to the bring to see if we could find someone who was unhoused to speak with. KRIS 6 news reporter Davon Taylor spoke to a man by the name of Gabriel, who said that he has been homeless for about a year, and it has not been easy.

“It’s hard dude. You have to stay more discipline down there,” Gabriel said.

He said his home under the bridge is anything but sweet.

"Certain people, they’ll hurt you, I mean anything can happen” he said. “You can get hit; anything can happen to you. You can get hit in Beeville. Anybody can back stab you or anything.”

Belinda Garcia is also unhoused and lives under the bridge. She said she moved here from Dallas for a better life.

“My mom wanted us to get my kids out of the city, so they wouldn’t get involved with gangsters and stuff like that, you know,” Garcia said.

She said the move did not benefit her at all. In fact, she said it made her life more difficult.

“So, we moved to Beeville, but it was the worst move ever,” she said.

But why? Garcia told KRIS 6 News that she does not feel like she has the support of the city.

Now, a local church has taken it upon themselves to help by providing weekly meals for the unhoused.

Martin Silva and his wife come to the bridge every week to feed the homeless. He said that this is just their way of showing the unhoused that they are not alone.

“We’re trying to pass it on, pass it forward for the less fortunate. We’ve been blessed,” Silva said. “This is why we are doing it and we get the satisfaction know that they enjoy a home cooked meal every now and then.”

However, Garcia said that living in a place of equality is more important.

“I hope the people in this interview realize that we are not bad people, we just want to live and be something,” she said.

