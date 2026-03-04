The Texas wildfire season is just ramping up

SINTON, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service has recorded 5 major wildfires so far in 2026, as the state enters its most dangerous stretch of the fire season.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the largest wildfires in Texas typically occur between March and May.

In 2025, there were 12 fires that burned more than 1,000 acres, caused significant damage or resulted in casualties. The Welder Complex Fire of March 4 was among those fires.

The Texas A&M Forest Service monitors wildfires throughout the year.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!