The State of the County: The biggest takeaways and what you should know

ROBSTOWN, Tx — On Thursday, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott delivered the State on the County, sharing to people who live in this community the projects underway now and what county plans are in place for the future.

“The first year was a learning curve, on really what the County Judge does, I have got to be honest and everything, but this year I believe we have gotten into a groove we are really working together as a team,” Scott said.

Scott said after some obstacles the county faced last year, such as their budget cut, but this year the county is ready to continue moving forward, she said.

“I would like to be able to do positive things, for the county I would like to have significant funds, hopefully with enough cuts that we have made next year is going to look a lot better,” Scott said.

Each Nueces County Commissioner got a chance to share on stage their biggest projects and where they are standing now, showing transparency with the community.

Some of those projects include, septic tanks for several colonias, a new animal care services, the construction of Bob Hall Pier, renovations for the Oil Belt Field, and renovations to the Nueces County Jail.

“There are so many projects with our grant money, with our ARPA funds with our CDBG money, and they are getting contracts done, we are starting construction,” Scott said. ” We are going to have a lot of things across the county to keep track at them and make sure they are getting done the correct way.”

Scott said they will all keep working hard on making sure citizens needs are being heard.

“This commissioners court has come together, we listen to each other, we disagree, by all means, we vote against each other, but we come together, and we listen to the constituents, and we are going what we feel you are asking for, and we want to continue to listen to you and be there for you,” Scott said.

Scott said all contracts for these projects using ARPA funds need to be completed by the end of this year.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.