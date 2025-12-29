The Salvation Army celebrates successful Red Kettle Campaign thanks to Coastal Bend community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend has achieved a significant milestone, reaching its $150,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal for the first time in three years. The success demonstrates the unwavering commitment of Coastal Bend donors, whose generosity will provide essential support to families in need throughout the coming year.

Funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign help support year-round programs that provide food, shelter, emergency assistance, and supportive services to individuals and families facing hardship across the Coastal Bend. These donations ensure The Salvation Army can continue meeting needs not only during the holiday season, but every day of the year.

"We are deeply grateful to our community for rallying together and making this achievement possible," said Major Nathanael Doria of The Salvation Army. "Reaching this goal means we can continue providing hope, stability, and help to those who need it most in the year ahead."

The $150,000 raised will directly support local families through emergency food assistance programs, temporary shelter services, utility and rent assistance for struggling families, back-to-school and holiday assistance programs, and disaster relief services.

