The Purple Door is seeking Easter donations for families across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Purple Door is a well-known women's shelter headquartered in Corpus Christi with several other offices in the Coastal Bend. They try to make each holiday special for the children under their care.

The Purple Door is seeking donations of plastic eggs, confetti eggs, Easter baskets, party favors, and candy to fill plastic eggs. They also need yard games such as jump ropes, bubbles, hula hoops, balls, chalk, etc.

Organizers from the Purple Door are set to host an Easter egg hunt with yard games and other activities for the kids to participate in and also plan to hand out Easter goodies to whoever may need them.

"Clients can go into our office and pick up whatever they need," said Angelica, a Purple Door coordinator.

The local organization's outreach clients in Sinton, Beeville, Alice, and Kingsville are also asking for gender-neutral Easter baskets already put together. All the Easter baskets collected will be distributed to the children that are staying at the shelter on Easter Sunday in surrounding areas.

"Whatever they want to donate. It's so the children can enjoy the holiday while they are at the shelter," said Angelica.

The Purple Door says they appreciate the overwhelming generosity from the community, and they strive to assist their clients.

"Confidentiality and safety are The Purple Door’s priorities as we assist women, men, and children that have experienced physical and emotional trauma," said officials from the Purple Door.

If you are interested in donating Easter items for the Purple Door's clients, please contact Tanya at 361-881-8454 or tsturgeon@purpledoortx.org

