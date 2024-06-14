The life and legacy of tejano music icon Johnny Canales

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Juan Jose Canales, also known as Johnny Canales, was an iconic figure born in Mexico and raised in Robstown.He diedon Thursday morning right before 8 a.m., and his wife Nora Canales posted it on the 'El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales Facebook page.

Johnny Canales was many things; he hosted his Tejano music show for decades, but before that, he served in the United States Army for three years during the Vietnam War. But most of all, he was always there for his community.

The news of Johnny Canales' death at the age of 77 hit the owner of 104.9 MAJIC, Carlos Lopez, hard. He has admired Canales since he was a child.

"No matter how big of a star he was, Johnny was a very humble person, very approachable, and he was an ambassador, I think, one of the biggest ambassadors Corpus Christi has ever had," Lopez said.

'You got it! Take it away!' This is the signature phrase most identified with Johnny. Those who knew him personally described the man behind the phrase as a humble and big-hearted person.

“He was a beautiful, heart sincere and we will never forget him," Lopez added.

Johnny Canales shared the spotlight on his TV show with his wife of 29 years, Nora Canales, which aired on KRIS 6 for about a decade.

Veteran's causes were near and dear to Johnny Canales; he was also active in the Hispanic community in the fight for civil rights. Now, the community that he supported mourns his death.

With tears in his eyes, Lopez vividly remembers the first time he met Johnny at a restaurant in Robstown. He said he signed his record, and Johnny never changed the way he treated Lopez.

The two established a great relationship as Johnny worked closely with Lopez's father. He added that he will always remember something Johnny would always say.

"Shoot for the moon because even if you miss, you are among the stars,"Lopez said.

Relatives and followers of the artist have left messages of encouragement in support of his wife and daughters during these difficult times.

Lopez described Johnny as a happy person and knows he would love to be remembered through music. The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Services have not been announced, but KRIS 6 News will keep you updated as soon as those details are available.

