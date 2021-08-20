The latest on Joshua Powell, Officer Manuel Dominguez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No hearing dates have been set for Joshua Powell, the 20-year-old man accused of shooting a Corpus Cchristi police officer earlier this month.

Powell is charged with attempted capital murder for the Aug. 4 shooting of Corpus Christi Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez.

The shooting occurred at the Water Color Apartments on Weber.

Police say they went there to arrest Powell for hitting a pregnant woman.

Police say Powell opened fire and hit Officer Dominguez several times. Dominguez remains hospitalized and according to his family, he lost an eye in the shooting.

An anonymous tip led to Powell's arrest the next day, not far from the scene of the shooting.

Police say a $10,000 reward has been approved for the person who made the tip.

Powell remains in the Nueces County Jail on more than $1 million bond.

He's charged with attempted capital murder along with the assault charge.

No hearing dates have been set for Powell.

And to help with Dominguez's medical expenses, a fundraiser is set to take place next week.

It's happening next Saturday, Aug. 28 at The Farm on South Alameda Street.

Barbecue plates will be sold from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

