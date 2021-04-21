Watch
Guajardo proclaims Corpus Christi Army Depot Day

Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 21, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrates 60 years of service.

On April 21, 1961, The Army Aeronautical Depot Maintenance Center opened its doors.

Then in 1974, It was renamed Corpus Christi Army Depot.

The depot's main task is to repair and maintain helicopters for all the branches of the military And even for some foreign governments.

The Mayor of Corpus Christi also proclaimed April 21 as Corpus Christi Army Depot Birthday Day, and Congressman Michael Cloud entered it into the official record.

Watch the full ceremony here:

