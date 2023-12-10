The city of Robstown elects its newest mayor

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The City of Robstown held their mayoral elections after going to a run off a little over a month ago and today the results are in.

David 'Petey ' Martinez is the new mayor of Robstown, winning with a total of 639 votes.

Martinez said he is prepared and looking for his new mayoral term.

"Changes, changes that are coming but good changes so I am looking forward and I am going to be working with the city council, the city secretary, police department and fire department," Martinez said.

Martinez ran against Gilbert Gomez, who is the current mayor of Robstown.

Gomez said he is grateful for the time he served in the office.

"I want to thank everybody who came out to vote, who ever you decided to vote for, obviously the people decided to go in different directions an I support that," Gomez said. " I understand that, and I thank the people for the two terms that I was given the opportunity to serve the community we did the best that we could and I think we left Robstown in a better place than what it was before."

