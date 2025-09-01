The Ark Assessment Center celebrates 25 years of serving children in need

CALALLEN, Texas — The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for Youth is celebrating 25 years of serving children in need in the Coastal Bend area.

Sister Milagros Tormo, board president of The Ark, has been at the helm of the shelter's mission for years. She said the organization's primary focus remains unchanged after all these years.

"I'll never be tired to say we are going to make a difference in a child's life," Sister Milagros said.

The shelter provides comprehensive care for children in abusive situations, ensuring their basic needs are met during their stay.

"We be sure that they had the three meals, that they had a snack, that they had the clothes, that they had the all the doctor's appointments covered," Sister Milagros said.

Within the last 25 years of service, the shelter has helped 4,000 children from different backgrounds and stories.

"It's a lot of memories," Sister Milagros said.

Some cases have been particularly impactful, including life-saving interventions.

"One case, there was a child that was almost dying, almost died, and because in the way that we moved and what we did, child today is alive," Sister Milagros said.

Sister Milagros knows that after children leave the shelter, they can achieve significant success in their lives.

"I had experience to talk to people that they are adults today, that they mentioned the time that they were at The Ark, and today they are in the community," Sister Milagros said.

Despite her years of experience, Sister Milagros admits the work never becomes easy.

"Because some people they ask me, are you used to it? How can you become used to the abuse? Never." Sister Milagros said.

Moving forward, she wants the organization's mission to remain focused on making a difference in children's lives rather than on financial considerations.

"I don't want when you see me, to see the dollar sign in my forehead. I want for you to see a child," Sister Milagros said.

The center will celebrate its 25 years of service with a gala on Sept. 18 at the Borchard Fairgrounds.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

