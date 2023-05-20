The 75th annual Shrimporee Festival raises money to support local nonprofits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Vendors at the 75th annual Shrimporee Festival are mixing more than just Cajun and butter - they added a little bit of love too.

Rosemary Vega, the CEO OF The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce said the weekend is not just about eating shrimp, it's about supporting local nonprofit organizations.

"Shrimporee is the signature event for the city of Aransas Pass," Vega said. "It's our biggest event, we have it once a year and it's an awesome and amazing opportunity for all of our non-profits in the community to raise money for their causes."

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, along with other nonprofit organizations, team up each year to put the event on.

One of those nonprofits benefiting from the festival is the Aransas Pass Masonic Lodge.

Eric Upton is a member of Masonic Lodge fraternity and said the money they raise will help them support students in the community.

"A lot of the funds go to our scholarship programs and various other charities that we choose throughout the year and some from our general operations as well," Upton said. "This is our biggest fundraiser and it's very important to us and were looking to have a good crowd this year."

Many particpants look forward to eating sausage wraps, chicken on a stick and Louisiana-style gumbo, but Eric believes that there's nothing sweeter than helping a good cause.

"All the organization here are doing something for the community and a lot of scholarship programs," he said. "It puts the money back into the community and it helps children with their education. It's just a wonderful way to contribute your money and it's a good cause for all the groups out here."

More than 50,000 people are expected at Shrimporee, which is good news for students and businesses.

"Everyone sees the influx of commerce our community at this, so it's something that everyone looks forward to. The community is very supportive. We have about 800 volunteers from the community in here working the event,” Vega said.

A three day access pass costs $15, adults general admission ticket costs $8 and kids and senior citizen tickets are $6. Kids aged 6 and under are free.

A free shuttle will be available for those attending the Shrimporee with four different pickup locations.

Shrimporee starts May 19 and goes through Sunday, May 21.

For a full list of events, schedules and times click here.

