The 75TH annual Shrimporee festival kicks off in Aransas Pass.

Historically, the shrimp festival is held a few weeks before the opening of the shrimp season, and it’s called one of the largest shrimp festivals in Texas.

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, along with other non-profit organizations and volunteers are gearing up for what has the potential to be one of the most successful events of the season.

This annual event has been serving up delicious gulf shrimp for more than half a century and expects more than 50,000 visitors.

The Shrimporee will feature shrimp, shrimp po' boy, Southern comfort shrimp, spicy shrimp and grits, grilled shrimp, Cajun grilled shrimp, grilled shrimp tacos, and much more. They will have many other food options if shrimp isn't for you.

A 3 day access pass costs $15, adults general admission ticket costs $8 and kids and senior citizen tickets are $6 , kids 6 and under are free.

A free shuttle will be available for those attending the Shrimporee with four different pickup locations.

Shrimporee starts May 19 and goes through Sunday, May 21.

