Thanksgiving To-Do List: Turkey thawed out, potatoes good, fire extinguisher up to date

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Before you turn on that oven to start cooking that delicious Thanksgiving dinner, make sure your fire extinguisher is in good condition and not expired.

Fire extinguishers don't last forever. If you have an expired extinguisher, it may not work in case there's a fire.

Corpus Christi Fire Department's Assistant Chief Randy Paige says they should undergo maintenance and safety inspections regularly. Check your owner's manual to find out how often that should be.

You should also check that your fire extinguishers are fully charged. If your fire extinguisher is expired, get rid of it.

"If you are a city resident and pay a utility bill, you can take that to the J.C. Elliott Transfer Center off of Highway 286 and Saratoga and turn it in there for free. If you are not a utility customer, you can still drop it off there and they will weigh it and then charge you based on that."

Paige says fire extinguishers are just like smoke detectors. They are something we should always think of and have in our homes, especially during the holiday season when temperatures drop outside.

