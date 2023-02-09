Thanksgiving Homes celebrates 100th home built

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Heartfelt applause was heard Thursday morning as a pair of scissors cut the bright red ribbon in half. Thanksgiving Homes, affiliate of the Corpus Christi Housing Authority, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the competition of their 100th home.

Thanksgiving Homes started in 2016 as one-story rentals. As time went on, the non-profit changed their model and built two-story cottage like homes. This new model allows families to have extra living space for day to day activities.

The homes are a more affordable option for homeowners. They cost less than $200,000.

"We're so proud of the idea. We're proud of the homes and the quality. What we're most proud of is the fact that we're able to offer these homes for prices that many people couldn't afford otherwise," said CEO of Thanksgiving Homes, Gary Allsup.

Allsup told us that with short supply and high demand, Thanksgiving Homes are going fast.

Allsup excitingly shared what makes this non-profit stand out. Thanksgiving Homes are built in established neighborhoods.

"When we go into a neighborhood, it improves the neighborhood. Many times we're able to eliminate an eye sore of a vacant lot that might be overgrown with tires dumped on it. We turn it into a beautiful, new, little community for that area. We help revitalize existing neighborhoods," Allsup said.

The group spent a lot of effort making sure each house had a welcoming neighborhood feel. They did this by adding a front porch and chairs to each home.

"It's about encouraging that neighborhood and good neighbor feel of saying hello when someone is walking by. Drinking a cup of coffee on the front porch in the morning," Allsup finished.

Thanksgiving Homes will continue to buy lots around the area, including the old Lozano Elementary School property. We're told they plan to build 30 homes.

The Thanksgiving Homes are available for anyone who is interested. The 100th house received a contract on Wednesday night and is now ready to become a home.