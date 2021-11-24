Thanksgiving 2021: Where to get a free meal or eat out in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving is here, and while most already have their turkeys prepped and ready to go, there are a few other options in case you can't make it home this year or just don't feel like cooking.

For those who maybe couldn't afford a Thanksgiving meal this year, we've found two places in Corpus Christi giving out free Thanksgiving meals.

78th Annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving Dinner

The drive-thru event will be at the Sokol Gym on 5502 Kostoryz Rd. Nov. 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those attending can start getting in line at 11:00 a.m., and visitors are asked to wear a mask, stay off your cell phone, open your trunk or window, and stay in your vehicle.

5th Thanksgiving Community Luncheon

The First Church of God on 902 West Point Rd. is hosting their 5th Thanksgiving Luncehon from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. You can dine-in or drive-thru, and delivery is also available.

For those who just don't want to deal with the hassle of cooking the traditional turkey with all the fixings, Visit Corpus Christi has put together a nifty list of local restaurants open and ready to serve you on the holiday of giving.

Whatever you decide to do this Thanksgiving, enjoy the holiday and stay safe. Happy Thanksgiving!