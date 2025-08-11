Texas Workforce Commission awards JET grants to five local schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded career training grants to five local schools in an effort to strengthen workforce development in the region.

Del Mar College, along with school districts in Corpus Christi, Banquete, George West, and San Diego, received the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants during a presentation at Del Mar's Oso Creek Campus.

"What we're doing is making sure that our workforce pipelines are continuing to operate right? That we're finding and training people for better jobs," Joe Esparza, TWC Commissioner representing employers, said.

The grants aim to ensure every student gets the opportunity they deserve to pursue career training.

"JET grant is a huge contribution to what we're able to do for our students and the opportunities we're able to provide," Adriana Tagle, Banquete ISD Superintendent, said.

Banquete ISD was awarded $350,000 to help train 35 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Del Mar College. The district used the money to purchase equipment for those students.

"One of the tools that we purchased allows the students to see a human heart just out in front of them and they're able to turn and manipulate the different pieces, organs and parts of the anatomy," Tagle said.

Cinnia Luna, a senior at Banquete High School, is one of many students benefiting from this new equipment.

"It's definitely a lot more useful like it will help us learn a lot more like the mannequin can help us with our vital signs we can get better at it and it's more realistic compared to like just going through the procedures," Luna said.

Superintendent Tagle said they hope these extra resources will help bring in more students to the district.

Other local institutes received:

Corpus Christi ISD: a $57,312 grant to train 30 students as electricians in partnership Del Mar College.

Del Mar College: a $313,833 grant to train 85 students as automotive service technicians.

George West ISD: a $314,945 grant to train 20 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Del Mar College.

San Diego ISD: a $350,000 grant to train 87 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Del Mar College.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

