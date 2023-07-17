Texas Utility Help program now accepting applications through September 30 for utility bill assistance

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A statewide program is offering Texas residents assistance with utility bills, including electricity, gas, propane, water, and wastewater.

The Texas Utility Help program aims to help residents with up to $2,400 in past-due and future utility bills. The program was administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and is funded by the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

The Texas Utility Help program will provide financial relief to eligible households by making direct payments to utility companies on their behalf. Texas Utility Help is available to qualified homeowners and renters with low incomes.

“I would highly recommend that anyone who is in need of assistance to help pay their utility bill look into this program,” said Reba George, Assistant Director, Business and Customer Support for the Corpus Christi Water Utility Billing Office.

Applications are now being accepted through September 30. The UBO will also continue to work with customers to set up payment plans and discuss other sources of assistance that may be available for utility bills.

"Texas Utility Help program is a lifeline for many families struggling to make ends meet. By providing financial assistance for energy and water bills, we can alleviate the burden on low-income households and ensure they have access to essential utilities," said Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa.

For more information and to apply for Texas Utility Help, please visit https://texasutilityhelp.com or call 1-855-566-2057.

